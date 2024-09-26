All 76ers

NBA Star Sidekick Rankings: Is Tyrese Maxey Top 10?

When it comes to star sidekicks, where does Tyrese Maxey rank?

Justin Grasso

Nov 29, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just one year ago, Joel Embiid was entering the NBA season as the league’s reigning MVP. Although an injury prevented him from being eligible to repeat in 2024, nothing has changed about the center’s status on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid is the team’s top offensive option.

Last season, the departure of James Harden allowed Tyrese Maxey to solidify his spot as the surefire sidekick to Embiid throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season. When cap space was cleared this summer, the Sixers stuck to the plan of adding another offensive star to form an All-Star trio by adding Paul George.

Yahoo Sports’ Ben Rohrbach wouldn’t consider George’s arrival as a reason for the Sixers to ask Maxey to take a backseat again. After revealing a list of the league’s best No. 2 options, Rohrbach chose Maxey over George and ranked him just outside of the top ten.

Where Does Maxey Rank?

No. 11 isn’t bad for the soon-to-be fifth-year guard. An honorable mention as one of the NBA’s best star sidekicks is an ideal spot to be in heading into the new year.

The Sixers will inevitably run through Embiid once again. As long as the star big man is healthy, he’s one of the most dominant scorers in the league. Three seasons ago, Embiid was crowned the NBA’s scoring champion after averaging 31 points in 68 games. The following year, he went back-to-back by producing 33 points per game in 66 matchups.

Although he failed to exceed the 65-game minimum, Embiid went out with an injury while producing a career-high 35 points per game on 53 percent shooting from the field. His health remains a concern, but a healthy Embiid clearly didn’t lose a step last season. The Sixers certainly believe he’s still among the league’s best, as they just rewarded him with an expensive extension.

Where does Tyrese Maxey rank among star sidekicks?
Mar 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) gets by Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) for a basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Who’s Ahead of Maxey?

In good company, Maxey shares the honorable mention list with Julius Randle, Jalen Williams, Damian Lillard, Pascal Siakam, Karl Anthony-Towns, Kyrie Irving, and Domantas Sabonis.

When ranking the top five, the slots were taken up by Denver’s Jamal Murray, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, and LA’s Anthony Davis.

Maxey happens to be on the younger side compared to a lot of his competitors on the list.

Since entering the NBA, Maxey has gone from a reserve with inconsistent minutes to becoming an All-Star full-time starter. Every year, he’s improved offensively. Last season, the Sixers guard earned the right to be called the league’s Most Improved Player.

The Sixers bet big on Maxey continuing to develop into one of the NBA’s top guards. Searching for another improved season, the Sixers hope Maxey’s continued development helps Embiid and the team end the NBA Finals drought.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News