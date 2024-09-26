NBA Star Sidekick Rankings: Is Tyrese Maxey Top 10?
Just one year ago, Joel Embiid was entering the NBA season as the league’s reigning MVP. Although an injury prevented him from being eligible to repeat in 2024, nothing has changed about the center’s status on the Philadelphia 76ers.
Joel Embiid is the team’s top offensive option.
Last season, the departure of James Harden allowed Tyrese Maxey to solidify his spot as the surefire sidekick to Embiid throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season. When cap space was cleared this summer, the Sixers stuck to the plan of adding another offensive star to form an All-Star trio by adding Paul George.
Yahoo Sports’ Ben Rohrbach wouldn’t consider George’s arrival as a reason for the Sixers to ask Maxey to take a backseat again. After revealing a list of the league’s best No. 2 options, Rohrbach chose Maxey over George and ranked him just outside of the top ten.
Where Does Maxey Rank?
No. 11 isn’t bad for the soon-to-be fifth-year guard. An honorable mention as one of the NBA’s best star sidekicks is an ideal spot to be in heading into the new year.
The Sixers will inevitably run through Embiid once again. As long as the star big man is healthy, he’s one of the most dominant scorers in the league. Three seasons ago, Embiid was crowned the NBA’s scoring champion after averaging 31 points in 68 games. The following year, he went back-to-back by producing 33 points per game in 66 matchups.
Although he failed to exceed the 65-game minimum, Embiid went out with an injury while producing a career-high 35 points per game on 53 percent shooting from the field. His health remains a concern, but a healthy Embiid clearly didn’t lose a step last season. The Sixers certainly believe he’s still among the league’s best, as they just rewarded him with an expensive extension.
Who’s Ahead of Maxey?
In good company, Maxey shares the honorable mention list with Julius Randle, Jalen Williams, Damian Lillard, Pascal Siakam, Karl Anthony-Towns, Kyrie Irving, and Domantas Sabonis.
When ranking the top five, the slots were taken up by Denver’s Jamal Murray, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, and LA’s Anthony Davis.
Maxey happens to be on the younger side compared to a lot of his competitors on the list.
Since entering the NBA, Maxey has gone from a reserve with inconsistent minutes to becoming an All-Star full-time starter. Every year, he’s improved offensively. Last season, the Sixers guard earned the right to be called the league’s Most Improved Player.
The Sixers bet big on Maxey continuing to develop into one of the NBA’s top guards. Searching for another improved season, the Sixers hope Maxey’s continued development helps Embiid and the team end the NBA Finals drought.