NBA Trade Rumors: 76ers Still Interested in Pistons' Langston Galloway

Not only has the NBA trade market been somewhat dry this season, but so has the rumor mill. A few weeks back, there was a fair share of rumors floating around. A substantial majority of them didn't translate to any real deal.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, they have been linked to over a half a dozen names when it comes to trade rumors. From Robert Covington to Davis Bertans, the Sixers have been next to any and every available shooter who can knock down a three-pointer.

Unlike last year though, Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand isn't trigger happy. As the second-year GM is avoiding a roster shake-up, he won't buy without a reasonable price. Considering the market has been on the quiet side this season, most deals that will get done, if any, will likely come much closer to the actual deadline.

At this point, there haven't been too many players the Sixers are linked to. However, a recent piece from The Athletic's James Edwards has confirmed something we've previously reported. The 76ers are interested in Detroit Pistons guard, Langston Galloway.

Before, the Sixers were linked to both, Galloway and his fellow guard, Luke Kennard. But it sounds like Galloway is more likely to be on the move as Edwards notes."All signs point to him being traded, even though the 28-year-old is valued in Detroit as an ultimate professional," Edwards writes. "The 76ers have expressed some interest."

So what would it take for Philly to land the veteran shooting guard, who is knocking down 37-percent of his shots from long range? Apparently, a second-round pick could do. Galloway for a second-rounder is an affordable price for the Sixers; it's just up to their front office to decide if it's worth paying for or not.

Galloway has played in 49 games for the Pistons this season and has averaged ten points-per-game off the bench in 25 minutes of playing time. This year, he's taking around five three-pointers a game, draining 39.7-percent of them, to be exact. At 28-years-old, Galloway would come on an expiring deal.

Considering the Sixers are still creeping into desperate territory when it comes to needing reliable long-range shooters off the bench, Galloway is one of their best bets at the moment. Plus, Detroit speaks highly of him, in terms of professionalism. Not to mention, he's a serviceable defender. If Galloway is who the Sixers are targeting, it sounds like the Pistons are willing to wait this out until the deadline pretty much arrives.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_