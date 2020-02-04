On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Miami Heat for their third-straight road matchup. If you're looking for a description of the results, just know that it was bad. I mean, very bad. However, that's not we're here to discuss.

With the NBA Trade Deadline sneaking up in just a couple of days, many might not have noticed that Monday's game versus the Heat could've been the last game for some players in a Sixers uniform.

The Sixers have a game on the same day as the trade deadline against the Milwaukee Bucks. But by then, all deals will have to be finalized. Therefore, we might've watched the final game of the current version of the 2020 76ers.

Knowing that the Sixers are hard buyers before the deadline, it feels almost like a guarantee Philly makes a deal. Sure, there has been a lot of talk with minimal action on the market as of late, but like every other year, there should be tons of movement on the deadline itself.

Soon, the slight roster shakeup could be coming. It's unclear which player or players could be on their way to Philly, but at this point, it seems like we have a good idea of which players performed with the Sixers for the final time in 2020. Let's discuss. . .

Mike Scott, F

The people's champ in Philadelphia could soon be on the move. Last season, the Sixers made a big splash in the trade market at the deadline to acquire three players from the Los Angeles Clippers. Tobias Harris headlined the deal. Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott sweetened it up.

Scott was having a down season for the Clippers, shooting 39-percent from three while averaging just under five points-per-game. When he came to Philly, Scott shot 41-percent from three and averaged nearly eight points-per-game.

Not to mention, Scott became the team's enforcer, which helped him become a cult favorite in Philly. Unfortunately, the Mike Scott Hive will either have to shut down or move cities after Thursday because it seems his days could be numbered at this point.

The 31-year-old forward has another year left on the deal he just signed over the summer. While Scott's value in the trade market isn't all that high, it almost seems inevitable he has to be involved in a package if the Sixers want to make a trade that's worth their while.

Zhaire Smith, SG

Zhaire Smith's stint with the Sixers sort of feels like the Markelle Fultz situation without the endless drama. Smith isn't a distraction for the Sixers, but the 20-year-old former first-round pick hasn't managed to crack the regular rotation for the team.

In fact, if it weren't for a Josh Richardson injury, Smith would probably still be down in the G-League playing with the Delaware Blue Coats. The Sixers don't want to give up on Smith so early in his career, but sacrifices have to be made if they want to compete for a championship.

Plus, the Sixers do not have a 2019 first-rounder to offer. So, a young guard like Smith practically becomes the pick the Sixers don't have. Last season, Smith fought through many obstacles and only managed to play in six games for the 76ers. He averaged 18 minutes over that span, scoring nearly six points-per-game. This year, he hasn't had a chance to do much, but perhaps that opportunity will come elsewhere.

Kyle O'Quinn, C

It might be safe to say Brett Brown isn't Kyle O'Quinn's biggest fan. While the Sixers like to utilize Al Horford as Joel Embiid's backup when both are healthy, we also got a taste of what happens when Embiid isn't available for the Sixers.

We were under the assumption that O'Quinn would pick up minutes behind Horford during those times, but the Sixers elected to roll with their two-way center, Norvel Pelle. Now that Pelle is back down with the Blue Coats, you would think O'Quinn finds himself picking up some more minutes.

Well, that hasn't been the case. In 22 games this season, O'Quinn has only averaged ten minutes-per-game. And even during times, the Sixers needed O'Quinn; they attempted to try and utilize Jonah Bolden as well. There's some belief the Sixers want to call Pelle up after the deadline anyway, so there's a chance O'Quinn could be out one way or another.

