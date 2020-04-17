All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA, WNBA Team up With Fanatics to Sell Team-Themed Masks

Justin Grasso

Ever since the NBA kickstarted a country-wide trend of shutting down major sports leagues, many from within the association have been going above and beyond to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Philadelphia 76ers, specifically, have people from within the organization lending a helping hand in many different ways. Players such as Joel Embiid, Al Horford, and Shake Milton have donated money of their own for a good cause.

Ben Simmons created the 'Philly Pledge,' which encouraged athletes and fans to donate money to multiple non-profits in the city. Sixers' Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have not only pledged to take care of arena workers who would be out of work without Sixers games during this time, but they've also made multiple significant donations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Last but not least, Sixers' Partner Michael Rubin has made multiple charitable contributions with the help of his company, Fanatics. First, Fanatics produced masks and gowns for medical workers; then, they provided thousands of masks for the Philadelphia Police Department. Now, Rubin and Fanatics have not only fired up the 'All In' Challenge, which has generated millions of dollars for food insecurity in America, but the company has also collaborated with the NBA and WNBA to sell team-themed masks. 

Here's the thing, though, Fanatics isn't selling the NBA merchandise to make a buck during the pandemic. Instead, the money generated from the NBA and WNBA-related masks will go to good use, according to the NBA. 

"All league proceeds from the sales of new cloth face coverings featuring NBA and WNBA team and league logos will benefit Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada," the NBA wrote in an official statement. 

"The face coverings, manufactured by FOCO and Industry Rag, will be available on NBAStore.com and WNBAStore.com and feature league logos as well as designs for all 30 NBA and 12 WNBA teams. Offered in adult and youth sizes, FOCO designs are available in packs of three for $24.99, and Industry Rag's face coverings are packaged individually for $14.99. Industry Rag will also donate one face covering for every one purchased to Feeding America and Second Harvest in Canada. FOCO will make an additional donation to support the two organizations' efforts."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former 76ers Guard JJ Redick Reveals He Almost Quit While Playing at Duke

Former Philadelphia 76ers veteran JJ Redick recently revealed that he almost quit playing basketball while at Duke.

Justin Grasso

Steph Curry Tested for COVID-19 Before Warriors' Matchup vs. 76ers

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry missed last month's game against the 76ers with an illness. As it turns out, he was getting tested for COVID-19 at the time.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Joel Embiid, Allen Iverson Join Michael Rubin's 'All In' Challenge

Current and former Philadelphia 76ers are now partaking in Michael Rubin's 'All In' challenge as Joel Embiid and Allen Iverson get involved.

Justin Grasso

NBA HORSE: Odds, Prediction, & Schedule for Final Round

ESPN's NBA HORSE tournament began on Sunday, and will wrap up on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know.

Justin Grasso

Optimism is Growing as NBA Attempts to Save the Season

Last week, the NBA was 'angling' towards cancelation. This week, there's optimism growing as many believe the season can be saved.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Why NFL Draft Season Is Ripe to Be Hacked

This draft season has left NFL teams relying on technology like never before, and—according to security experts and hackers—left them more vulnerable than they imagined.

Justin Grasso

Drake Trolls 76ers' Michael Rubin After Joining 'All In' Challenge

Musical artist Drake, who is a Toronto Raptors superfan recently trolled 76ers' Limited Partner Michael Rubin shortly after joining the 'All In' challenge.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: A Look Inside LeBron James' Hollywood Revival

In a season filled with upheaval, LeBron James has taken on a new position with new running mates in a quest to give LA its most meaningful title. But will he get the chance to see it through?

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Trevor Booker Announces Retirement from NBA

Former Philadelphia 76ers forward Trevor Booker has announced his retirement from the NBA.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Michael Rubin's 'All In' Challenge Gains Tons of Traction

Philadelphia 76ers limited partner Michael Rubin launched the 'All In' challenge on Tuesday. Since the announcement, the charity has gained tons of traction.

Justin Grasso