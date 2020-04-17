NBA, WNBA Team up With Fanatics to Sell Team-Themed Masks

Ever since the NBA kickstarted a country-wide trend of shutting down major sports leagues, many from within the association have been going above and beyond to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philadelphia 76ers, specifically, have people from within the organization lending a helping hand in many different ways. Players such as Joel Embiid, Al Horford, and Shake Milton have donated money of their own for a good cause.

Ben Simmons created the 'Philly Pledge,' which encouraged athletes and fans to donate money to multiple non-profits in the city. Sixers' Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have not only pledged to take care of arena workers who would be out of work without Sixers games during this time, but they've also made multiple significant donations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Last but not least, Sixers' Partner Michael Rubin has made multiple charitable contributions with the help of his company, Fanatics. First, Fanatics produced masks and gowns for medical workers; then, they provided thousands of masks for the Philadelphia Police Department. Now, Rubin and Fanatics have not only fired up the 'All In' Challenge, which has generated millions of dollars for food insecurity in America, but the company has also collaborated with the NBA and WNBA to sell team-themed masks.

Here's the thing, though, Fanatics isn't selling the NBA merchandise to make a buck during the pandemic. Instead, the money generated from the NBA and WNBA-related masks will go to good use, according to the NBA.

"All league proceeds from the sales of new cloth face coverings featuring NBA and WNBA team and league logos will benefit Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada," the NBA wrote in an official statement.

"The face coverings, manufactured by FOCO and Industry Rag, will be available on NBAStore.com and WNBAStore.com and feature league logos as well as designs for all 30 NBA and 12 WNBA teams. Offered in adult and youth sizes, FOCO designs are available in packs of three for $24.99, and Industry Rag's face coverings are packaged individually for $14.99. Industry Rag will also donate one face covering for every one purchased to Feeding America and Second Harvest in Canada. FOCO will make an additional donation to support the two organizations' efforts."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_