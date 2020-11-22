Nerlens Noel's Sixers Reunion Officially Won't Happen

Process trusters across the City of Philadelphia and beyond were slightly disappointed on Saturday as one of their wishes this offseason did not come true. Sixers fans hoped for a reunion of some sort this year as a tribute to Sam Hinkie's process.

Whether it was Robert Covington, Jrue Holiday, or Nerlens Noel, 76ers fans were hoping to see one of them back in Philly playing under Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers. For a little while, it seemed like a Nerlens Noel reunion had the best chances of happening.

It all started with a cryptic Facebook post last week. Noel shared a photo of himself on the court with a caption that said he couldn't wait to be back.

Seeing as though the picture came from his time when he was a member of the Sixers, everybody couldn't help but believe perhaps Noel was talking about how he couldn't wait to be back in Philly.

After all, he's played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the past -- so why wouldn't he share a picture from those stints?

Mix that post in with the fact that Daryl Morey reportedly attempted to trade for Noel last season while he was running the Houston Rockets' front office, and Sixers fans had a real reason for believing a Nerlens Noel-Sixers reunion wass on its way.

The 76ers needed to find a backup center for Joel Embiid this offseason. After trading Al Horford away and waiving Norvel Pelle, that opened up the possibility of the team signing Noel. Instead, the Sixers went for eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard.

When the Sixers inked Howard to a one-year deal on Friday night, Noel was still available. Fans weren't ready to give up on the reunion right then and there, but it was becoming clear it might not happen.

On Saturday, it became official as Noel found himself a new team. According to a report from ESPN, Nerlens Noel has reached a one-year deal with the New York Knicks. His contract is worth $5 million. While the 76ers went out and signed an older prospect, they get Howard to backup Joel Embiid on a cheaper price tag.

Per team policy, the 76ers couldn't reveal Howard's contract numbers after announcing the signing. But according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Howard will receive the veteran minimum exception of $2.6 million. It's not the reunion Sixers fans hoped for, but Philly still got themselves an excellent backup center for cheap.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_