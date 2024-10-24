Nick Nurse Addresses NBA’s Investigation in Joel Embiid, 76ers
Before the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off their season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, it was reported the NBA planned to launch an investigation into the Sixers to look into potential wrongdoing regarding the NBA’s player participation policy.
ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed the league “officially” fired up the investigation on Thursday.
As the Sixers have denied Embiid is dealing with an injury, his absence in a nationally televised game reportedly raised some red flags from the league.
Prior to tip-off on Wednesday, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse fielded questions about the situation.
“I don’t have any thoughts on it,” said the head coach. “Nobody from our organization has said anything to me about that. As far as the investigation, I don’t really know.”
The Sixers revealed their plans to keep Embiid on a strict resting plan this year. After the big man played in just 39 games last season, dealing with a knee injury that needed surgery months before the playoffs, the star center is looking to take a different approach in an attempt to stay as healthy as possible for the postseason.
A week of training camp came and went without Embiid participating in any scrimmages. The 76ers competed in six preseason games and kept Embiid off the floor the entire time.
For their first slate of regular season games, the Sixers will continue the trend. Although Embiid is officially ramping up for a return, according to a team official, he won’t be ready to return to action as early as this week. Embiid missed Wednesday’s game against the Bucks, and he’s expected to be out for Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors and Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
If the NBA decides the Sixers are indeed in the wrong, the first offense could land the team a $100,000 fine, according to ESPN. Beyond that, the fines increase to a reported $250,000, and beyond $1 million for more than two offenses.
While the investigation is concerning, it’s not the only worry for Philadelphia right now. Although they hope Embiid’s new resting plan helps the big man make it to the playoffs healthy, the Sixers will have to figure out how to master the team’s chemistry while having the seven-time All-Star center on the court for limited time throughout the year.
“It’s tough,” Nurse explained. “It’s early, and it just so happens [Embiid and Paul George] are out. We’re going to need some continuity at some point, definitely. We look forward to getting them both on the floor and getting as many games as we can together and all that kind of stuff. It comes and goes in seasons—you got guys in and guys out—happens a lot. We got to deal with it, play the best we can, prepare the best we can, and go from there.”