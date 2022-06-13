Orlando Magic’s Gary Harris Considered a Possible Sleeper for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers ended their season on a rather low note. After taking out the Toronto Raptors in the first six games of the postseason, the Sixers went on to face the top-seeded Miami Heat in round two.

While the Sixers managed to pick up two wins in that series, they failed to force a Game 7 and found themselves eliminated at home after Game 6. Following the game, members of the team talked about how they were confident they could make a run — but they simply weren’t good enough against Miami.

Now, the 76ers have to make improvements in the offseason. While there have been talks of Daryl Morey looking to acquire another star to put alongside Joel Embiid and James Harden, the Sixers need to improve their depth as well.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently noted a couple of “sleeper” prospects the Sixers could add in free agency in order to boost their chances of competing with the Eastern Conference’s best squads. Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris was among those mentioned.

The Case for Harris

“Defensively, he's a pest, and he can comfortably kick around the perimeter in most matchups. The Sixers needed more perimeter stoppers before they traded away Ben Simmons. That need has exponentially increased since with Danny Green suffering a devastating knee injury and Matisse Thybulle being rendered unplayable by his offensive limitations.

“Harris' defense alone could get him regular run in Philly, but the promise he holds on offense could make him a late-game lineup fixture. He splashed 1.9 threes at a 38.4 percent clip in 2021-22, and he has thrice averaged at least 12.3 points on better than 46 percent shooting.”

Gary Harris’ name was quietly linked to the Sixers last season as a possible addition. However, the Orlando Magic didn’t make him available. In 61 games last season, 30 of which he started, Harris spent an average of 28 minutes on the court.

During that time, the veteran guard knocked down 43-percent of his shots and 38-percent of his threes, putting up 11 points per game. While Harris’ offensive growth was a slow improvement throughout his career, the two-way guard could be a reliable addition to the Sixers, who need veteran depth.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

