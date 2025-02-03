Pair of Former Sixers Share Their Thoughts on Luka Doncic Lakers Trade
Years removed from their time with the Philadelphia 76ers, longtime NBA veterans Dwight Howard and Patrick Beverley have broken into the world of media and podcasting. They, among many other fans and analysts around the league, took to the internet to give their thoughts on the league's latest blockbuster.
It's rare for a trade to go down in the NBA that leaves everyone stunned, but it happened on Saturday night. Despite no previous rumors surfacing, the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers agreed to a trade for star guard Luka Doncic. In return, Rob Pelinka has parted with All-Star big man Anthony Davis.
Howard was among those active discussing the trade early morning Sunday, putting out a post on X (formerly Twitter). He was stunned to see Davis get traded after his recent comments about wanting the Lakers to target a center at the deadline.
Later in the day, Beverley hopped on social media to chime in with his reaction. He re-posted an old clip from his podcast when he had Mark Cuban on a guest. In the snippet, the longtime Mavs owner talked about how some trades have been so hard on him that 's cried.
Both Howard and Beverley had one of their final stints in the NBA as members of the Sixers. The eight-time All-Star signed in Philly as a free agent back in 2021 and spent one season with the franchise. As for the journeyman point guard, he spent half of last year with the team before being moved to the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline.
Neither player is currently on an NBA roster, but are keeping their professional careers going overseas.