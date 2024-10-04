Paul George was 'Feeling' 76ers Before NBA Finals Run-In With Embiid
Before signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, Paul George and Joel Embiid had an interesting run-in during the NBA Finals. Looking back at that moment now, the All-Star forward reflected on where he was at mentally heading into a big summer for him.
It's rare to see Embiid step into the spot during the offseason, but he did so this summer. The former MVP decided to hop on the panel during the NBA Finals, and it just so happened to be the same night as PG. Embiid did his best to indirectly sell high on the Sixers moving forward, which led to many claiming the appearance was souly for recruiting purposes.
During an interview with House of Highlights on media day, George was asked about this meet-up with Embiid from the offseason. He admitted that he was already high on the Sixers prior to that encounter.
"So that moment was actually funny because I was kinda already feeling Philadelphia, just on a personal level," George said. "The opportunity to play alongside such a force in Joel. It was just funny that it caught everybody off-guard, but, here I am."
Just a few weeks after that media appearance with Embiid, George decided to come to Philly on a four-year max contract. Him and Embiid have formed a trio with Tyrese Maxey that has the Sixers confident they can make a serious run at the NBA championship.
George was by far the biggest name on the free-agent market this summer, and the Sixers ended up winning the jackpot. Now that the pieces are in place, the work has begun implementing systems that will maximize the big three on the floor.