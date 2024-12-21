All 76ers

Paul George Has Two-Word Description for 76ers Star Joel Embiid

Paul George discussed playing with Joel Embiid after Friday's win over the Hornets.

Justin Grasso

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Paul George (8) defend against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
For just the seventh time this season, Joel Embiid and Paul George played together on Friday night. Although Embiid wasn’t expected to play as he was dealing with a sinus fracture, the Philadelphia 76ers star progressed quicker than expected and returned to practice two days ahead of the Charlotte Hornets rematch.

While a lack of appearances throughout the season has left Embiid playing through rust, the star center proved he’s not far off from his MVP form when healthy.

In fact, George summed up Embiid’s current value when on the floor with two words.

“Cheat code.”

“He does make the game so easy,” George told reporters after Friday’s win.

As a duo, Embiid and George are still trying to click. In nearly 40 minutes of action on Friday, George struggled with his shot, making just two of his 12 attempts from the field. After scoring over 30 points in Monday’s action without Embiid, George produced five points on Friday.

That’s not to say he wasn’t productive. George still accounted for ten rebounds and dished out eight assists. The scoring was left to Embiid, who produced 34 points. Then, Kelly Oubre and Tyrese Maxey combined for 45 points out of the starting lineup.

“A lot of stuff was just plays we weren’t in sync on, but we’ll get that as we’re on the court with more games under our belt,” George said. “But it’s great man, he’s a cheat code.”

In the two games Embiid played over 30 minutes this month, he totaled 65 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists. While George hasn’t quite unlocked his scoring with Embiid on the floor, it’s clear the center’s presence has boosted the others—notably Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers are set to return to the court on Saturday night to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid will get the night off, marking his 19th absence of the season.

