Paul George's Injury Status for 76ers Matchup vs Bucks Revealed
During the Philadelphia 76ers matchup with the Chicago Bulls on January 25th, Paul George suffered a finger injury that resulted in an early exit. The All-Star forward has since been able to return to play, but it is something he still continues to deal with.
George can be seen sporting a protective bandage on the injured finger, allowing him to be in the lineup. The 76ers star's first game back was earlier this week against the Miami Heat. PG was also in the lineup in their most recent matchup with the Detroit Pistons Friday night.
Following their loss in Detroit, the Sixers travel to Milwaukee Sunday to take on the Bucks in the second and final game of their road trip. Ahead of the action, George's status has been revealed. Per the latest injury report, he is listed as available and will remain in the lineup.
On Wednesday, it was clear that George was going to need an adjustment period in regards to the bandage on his finger. He struggled against the Heat on Wednesday, scoring just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting. That said, PG did manage to bounce back in Friday's loss to the Pistons. He finished with 14 points on the night while shooting an efficient 60% from the field.
George has played in 32 games thus far for the Sixers, averaging 16.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.5 APG in that time. Currently riding a two-game losing streak, the veteran forward will aim to help get his team back in the win column on Sunday.
76ers-Bucks is slated to tip off at 2:00 pm Eastern Time on Sunday and will air on ESPN.