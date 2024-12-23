Paul George Steers Clear of Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are in town for a battle against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Heading into the matchup, it seems the Sixers are in fairly good shape on the health front.
While the nine-time All-Star Paul George had a recent appearance on the injury report, he steered clear of it for Monday’s game. It appears that George is set to play in his seventh consecutive matchup.
Last week, George was a part of the Sixers’ two-game series against the Charlotte Hornets. In the first outing, he dominated in the scoring department by putting up 33 points on 65 percent shooting.
In the following game, George checked in for 38 minutes. While he only scored five points, the veteran forward came down with ten rebounds and dished out eight assists.
Considering Friday’s matchup was the first game of a back-to-back set, there was an assumption George might get the night off. Since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, George has not been a participant in back-to-backs. A lot of that had to do with his knee concerns.
Although Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was sure George would play against the Cavs, the injury report suggested there was a chance he could sit out. George was listed as questionable leading up to the final submission of the starting lineup. Fortunately, George was able to complete his first back-to-back set for the Sixers this year and extended his longest streak of appearances to six games.
During that stretch, George has produced 16 points per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and knocking down 32 percent of his threes. The veteran has accounted for six rebounds and five assists per game.
It’s clear George is still trying to find his groove on the Sixers when sharing the court with the team’s two other All-Stars. When George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have played together, George has struggled to be a major contributor in the scoring department.
Monday’s game against the Spurs should offer the Sixers’ big three another chance to take a step in the right direction as they look to climb the Eastern Conference standings after a tough start.