Spurs Overcome Egregious Uncalled Travel to Beat Suns, Clinch Playoff Berth

The Spurs are headed back to the playoffs after Victor Wembanyama hit a game-winner against the Suns on Thursday night. Wembanyama's jumper with 1.1 seconds remaining gave the Spurs their 52nd win of the season and clinched the franchise's first playoff berth since 2019.

Before Wembanyama's clutch basket the Spurs had to overcome a very obvious missed call when Jalen Green got away with one of the most egregious travels you'll ever see.

The ball was inbounded to Green as he ran into the backcourt. Green caught the ball and he just kept running, taking multiple steps without dribbling once. And yet no whistle was blown. Instead Green turned around and dribbled the ball into the front court where the Suns killed about 15 seconds before they had to call a timeout.

Coming out of the timeout Phoenix inbounded the ball to rookie Raheer Fleming, which wasn't one of coach Jordan Ott's finest moments. Fleming had made four of 10 free throws in March so putting him in a position to get the ball here was maybe the worst call of the entire game.

You can watch the entire sequence unfold in the video above. Including what must've been an incredibly satisfying moment for ball don't lie believers following the uncalled travel as Fleming promptly missed both free throws to set up Wemby's game-winner.

After Wemby scored the Suns finally got the ball to Devin Booker who attempted a heave as time expired, but stepped on the foot of De'Aaron Fox in the process. Booker immediately grabbed at his leg—which had some people accusing him of flopping—but didn't get a foul call. After the game, Booker called it a trip, but noted that was "probably a tough angle for the refs to see."

"It's alright."



Devin Booker on right ankle after Suns 101-100 loss to Spurs.



On his final shot: "It's a trip. De'Aaron (Fox's) foot was there. I stepped on his foot. Probably a tough angle for the refs to see."



On loss: "It's like the last three or four, whatever it is.… pic.twitter.com/GBZ52m53nF — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 20, 2026

Booker finished with 22 points on 21 shots. Complaining there is no trip in the situation isn't going to endear him to many people, especially Spurs fans. And especially after the uncalled travel on Green. He's lucky he didn't sprain his ankle.

The Suns have now lost four straight games and are all but locked into the No. 7 seed where they have spent most of the season.

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