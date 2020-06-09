All76ers
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons Started Training in Los Angeles

Justin Grasso

The NBA is almost back, and players are beginning to ramp up workouts once again before training camp 2.0 begins. Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons typically spends his summers in Los Angeles working on his game during the offseason. And the young star is looking to spend as much time out there as possible during this year's hiatus before he has to return to Camden, New Jersey, for camp.

This week, Simmons flew out to Los Angeles and recently posted a series of photos to Instagram, letting his followers know that he's, in fact, back to work. 

Just a few months ago, Simmons was inactive for the Sixers since he was dealing with a lower-back impingement. His injury was severe enough to keep him out for the rest of the regular season and potentially some playoff games.

But now that the NBA has been on hold for the last few months, the Sixers are expecting to have their two-time All-Star back in the mix when the league returns to action for the final eight games and the postseason. 

"I'm very optimistic [Simmons will] be ready to play if and when we're given that green light to resume," said Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand months ago.

Like the rest of the NBA, Simmons wasn't allowed to participate in any team-wide drills throughout the suspension. But the veteran guard was permitted to use the team's practice facility for his rehab. And at this point, Simmons seems healthy and ready to "rumble" through the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, which is set to begin in Orlando, Florida, on July 31st. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.

