Philadelphia 76ers Center Ruled Out With Injury vs Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are down two centers against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
According to a team official, the veteran center Andre Drummond has been ruled out with an injury. He is dealing with a left big toe contusion.
Drummond leaves the game one quarter after the seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid was ejected after picking up double-techs in a heated sequence with an NBA official.
Monday’s matchup featured a ton of drama. Minutes before Embiid’s early departure, the Sixers nearly lost Drummond for a similar series of events.
As Drummond prepared to defend Victor Wembanyama, the big man was seen falling over after making some contact with the Sixers center. Drummond was tossed from the game. After officials reviewed the play, it was determined that Wembanyama flopped. Drummond was told he could re-enter the game after getting ejected.
When Embiid replaced Drummond in the second quarter shortly after, he was whistled for a charging foul against Wembanyama. A frustrated Embiid was told to exit the game after a tech.
Embiid left the matchup after 14 minutes played. When he was on the court, he shot 2-8 from the field and 4-4 from the charity stripe to score nine points. He also came down with three rebounds, produced one assist, and snatched a steal.
As for Drummond, his exit came after a seven-minute shift. The big man had two points, three rebounds, and one assist before heading back to the locker room with an injury.
Drummond’s setback will be something to keep an eye on as that’s now his second lower-body injury this year.