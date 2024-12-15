Philadelphia 76ers Coach Speaks on Jared McCain’s Injury Timeline
The injury hits keep on coming for the Philadelphia 76ers. One day after the team announced Joel Embiid suffered a sinus fracture against the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers revealed that the rookie Jared McCain had suffered a knee injury.
According to a medical release, the Sixers noted that McCain reported left knee soreness after the game, which led to an MRI getting done on Saturday. The imaging revealed that McCain was dealing with a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee.
Now, the young guard is set for surgery and ruled out “indefinitley.”
The Sixers returned to the practice court on Sunday morning ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on the road.
Following the session, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse addressed reporters and made it clear that McCain does not have a recovery timeline in place just yet. After the rookie undergoes his procedure, the team should have a better idea of his return.
This year, McCain has been a bright spot for the Sixers. While expectations for the young guard weren’t high initially, considering he was joining a championship-hopeful squad, early injury struggles forced McCain into the rotation.
Once the former Duke guard got his opportunity, he showed the Sixers he belonged in the rotation even when the team got healthy again.
Throughout his first 23 games in the NBA, McCain averaged 15 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from three. He produced two rebounds and three assists per game. The Sixers rookie was widely viewed as a favorite to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award after he was named the Rookie of the Month for October and November games.