All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Coach Speaks on Jared McCain’s Injury Timeline

The Philadelphia 76ers don't have an injury timeline set for Jared McCain yet.

Justin Grasso

Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) and Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) in action at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) and Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) in action at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The injury hits keep on coming for the Philadelphia 76ers. One day after the team announced Joel Embiid suffered a sinus fracture against the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers revealed that the rookie Jared McCain had suffered a knee injury.

According to a medical release, the Sixers noted that McCain reported left knee soreness after the game, which led to an MRI getting done on Saturday. The imaging revealed that McCain was dealing with a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee.

Now, the young guard is set for surgery and ruled out “indefinitley.”

The Sixers returned to the practice court on Sunday morning ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on the road.

Following the session, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse addressed reporters and made it clear that McCain does not have a recovery timeline in place just yet. After the rookie undergoes his procedure, the team should have a better idea of his return.

This year, McCain has been a bright spot for the Sixers. While expectations for the young guard weren’t high initially, considering he was joining a championship-hopeful squad, early injury struggles forced McCain into the rotation.

Once the former Duke guard got his opportunity, he showed the Sixers he belonged in the rotation even when the team got healthy again.

Throughout his first 23 games in the NBA, McCain averaged 15 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from three. He produced two rebounds and three assists per game. The Sixers rookie was widely viewed as a favorite to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award after he was named the Rookie of the Month for October and November games.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News