Philadelphia 76ers Legend Allen Iverson Shares Special Post
Allen Iverson never wore the number 50 in his career, but for one altered photo, the Philadelphia 76ers legend’s jersey displayed the number as the former guard celebrated his 50th birthday.
As expected, Iverson received plenty of love from players around the league on Saturday. After all, Iverson established himself as a Hall of Fame player throughout his career and is recognized as one of the most influential players in the history of basketball.
The Sixers sent a special birthday shoutout to Iverson after sharing highlights of the former MVP throughout the week. The team even got a handful of current and former NBA stars to record a video message for “The Answer.” Several members of the Sixers were a part of that.
“What’s up, AI? Joel here, just wanted to wish you a happy birthday. Have fun, and enjoy,” said Embiid.
“AI, it’s your boy, PG, wishing you a happy birthday! Big 50. You ain’t no stranger to the 50s with as many 50 balls you done dropped. Happy birthday, OG. Wish you more blessings and more love,” George said.
As for Iverson himself, he took to Instagram to share a special message of his own.
“Thank God for blessing me with another year. Thank you to my family, friends a fans that ride with me through these turbulent times we all live in. Thanks for all the Birthday wishes. Happy 50th to Me!!”
Iverson, forever a Sixers legend, joined the franchise during the 1996 NBA Draft. At the time, Iverson was wrapping up a two-year run at Georgetown. After averaging 23 points, four rebounds, and five assists per game across 67 games, Iverson landed in Philadelphia as the No. 1 overall pick.
With the Sixers, Iverson played in over 700 games throughout his 12-year stretch. He averaged 28 points, six assists, and four rebounds, averaging 41 minutes per night. He was a part of six playoff runs with the Sixers, and helped the team win its last Eastern Conference Championship in 2001.