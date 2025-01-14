Philadelphia 76ers Make Shocking Decision With Paul George vs Thunder
While the Philadelphia 76ers planned to be shorthanded against the Oklahoma City Thunder as early as Monday night, the team didn’t anticipate so many absences when they initially submitted their injury report.
Paul George was perhaps the most shocking name to pop up when the Sixers ruled him out against the Thunder. Not only was George left off the injury report at first, but when he was added, the Sixers labeled his status as probable, signaling there would be a high chance he could play.
Unfortunately for the Sixers, that’s not the case. When it was time to make a decision on George’s playing status, the Sixers downgraded him to out. According to the official NBA injury report, George is battling ankle soreness.
After dealing with multiple knee injuries at the start of the season, George has been available for the most part lately. Since the start of December, George has just two absences. His latest came against the Washington Wizards last week. The Sixers fared well enough to win by six points in his absence.
Since returning to the court, George checked in for over 35 minutes in outings against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Orlando Magic. Against the Pelicans, George made 10 of his 22 shots from the field and hit on five threes. He scored 25 points while coming down with 11 rebounds in the eight-point loss.
Against Orlando on Sunday, George made five of his eight threes, scoring 25 points again. He picked up his second double-double in a row with 10 rebounds. Unfortunately, George fouled out in crunch time, and the Sixers collected a five-point loss against Orlando.
In 26 games this season, George is posting averages of 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists. He’s been making 42 percent of his shots from the field and hitting on 35 percent of his threes.
Along with George, the Sixers will miss Andre Drummond, Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, KJ Martin, Jared McCain, and Tyrese Maxey against the Thunder.
Sitting at 15-22 on the year, the shorthanded Sixers will have their hands full against a 32-6 OKC Thunder team.