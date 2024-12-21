All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Player Goes Viral With Poster Slam vs Hornets

Guerschon Yabusele went viral for his dunk against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Justin Grasso

Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers worked on closing out their tenth-straight win over the Charlotte Hornets, the veteran forward Guerschon Yabusele threw down a vicious dunk to put the icing on the cake of the matchup.

Yabusele came off the bench for 14 minutes on Friday night. During that time, he put up seven shots from the field. He found success on four of his attempts. In the scoring department, it was a quietly solid night for Yabusele. He produced nine points.

Outside of his scoring, the veteran forward came down with five rebounds and dished out two assists. He was one of three players to register points off the bench, along with Eric Gordon and Ricky Council.

While Yabusele’s dunk made a ton of noise on social media, it wasn’t exactly surprising. After all, his viral slam over the summer against LeBron James in the Olympics put him back on the NBA map.

Not long after the Olympics concluded, Yabusele earned offers and took on the Sixers deal. He struck a buyout with Real Madrid and joined Philadelphia on a one-year contract for the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Yabusele has been a home-run signing for the Sixers this season. Prior to Friday’s game, Yabusele appeared in 24 games. During that stretch, he averaged nine points on 48 percent shooting from the field. He’s been knocking down his threes at a 37 percent clip on four attempts per game.

The Sixers got off to a slow start this year, but a win on Friday night helped them collect their ninth of the season before the Sixers travel to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News