Philadelphia 76ers Player Goes Viral With Poster Slam vs Hornets
As the Philadelphia 76ers worked on closing out their tenth-straight win over the Charlotte Hornets, the veteran forward Guerschon Yabusele threw down a vicious dunk to put the icing on the cake of the matchup.
Yabusele came off the bench for 14 minutes on Friday night. During that time, he put up seven shots from the field. He found success on four of his attempts. In the scoring department, it was a quietly solid night for Yabusele. He produced nine points.
Outside of his scoring, the veteran forward came down with five rebounds and dished out two assists. He was one of three players to register points off the bench, along with Eric Gordon and Ricky Council.
While Yabusele’s dunk made a ton of noise on social media, it wasn’t exactly surprising. After all, his viral slam over the summer against LeBron James in the Olympics put him back on the NBA map.
Not long after the Olympics concluded, Yabusele earned offers and took on the Sixers deal. He struck a buyout with Real Madrid and joined Philadelphia on a one-year contract for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Yabusele has been a home-run signing for the Sixers this season. Prior to Friday’s game, Yabusele appeared in 24 games. During that stretch, he averaged nine points on 48 percent shooting from the field. He’s been knocking down his threes at a 37 percent clip on four attempts per game.
The Sixers got off to a slow start this year, but a win on Friday night helped them collect their ninth of the season before the Sixers travel to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.