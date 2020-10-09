Philadelphia 76ers: Could Sam Cassell Join Doc Rivers' Staff?

For the first time since 2013, the Philadelphia 76ers have a new head coach running the show. Doc Rivers was arguably the top coach available on the market when the Sixers signed him last week. While Rivers' experience is a major plus for Philly, the fact that he's well-respected around the league will also play a significant factor when he begins working on his assistant coaching staff.

The 76ers already have a solid assistant on board in Ime Udoka -- but that's not stopping Rivers from building a staff tailored to his personal preference. Last week, following the Sixers hiring Rivers' announcement, rumors began going around stating the Sixers are interested in having former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry join Rivers' staff as an associate head coach.

However, Gentry went in another direction and signed on with Luke Walton and the Sacramento Kings. Since the rumors regarding Gentry joining the Sixers have faded away, there hasn't been much talk about Rivers' next move. Perhaps, he's waiting to see how some of his now-former assistants do in the head coach market.

The Athletic's Derek Bodner recently listed a few notable candidates who could join Rivers' staff this season. His top two happen to be Ty Lue and Sam Cassell, both of which were on Rivers' coaching staff while he was leading the Los Angeles Clippers.

Getting Ty Lue, a Sixers' top head-coaching target this offseason, to Philly as an assistant would be a winning scenario. However, multiple teams are showing tons of interest in Lue to become their next head coach. Lue's chances of taking over for Rivers in Los Angeles are much higher than him landing as an assistant in Philly.

As for Cassell, he's another head coaching candidate with interest coming from the Houston Rockets. If he doesn't garner the opportunity to replace Mike D'Antoni, though, then Cassell could realistically end up with the Sixers.

As Bodner noted, "Cassell has been credited with aiding in the development of several guards over the years, from the likes of Bradley Beal to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander." Getting the former guard in Philly to help develop their younger prospects would be an ideal fit. While it might take a while for Cassell to figure out his future this offseason, the potential of him landing on Rivers' staff once again shouldn't be ruled out.

