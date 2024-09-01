Philadelphia 76ers Sign Former All-ACC Guard
It has been a busy offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers, and they still aren't done making moves. On Sunday afternoon, the team announced their latest signing.
As the summer comes to a close, the Sixers have handed out a pair of Exhibit 10 contracts, both to players who competed on their Summer League roster. The first contract went to Max Fiedler, and now Judah Mintz is a similar type of deal.
Mintz is a 6-foot-3 guard who played two years in college before testing his luck in the pro ranks. As a sophomore, he posted averages of 18.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 4.4 APG. Mintz played in three games for the Sixers during the Sal Lake City Summer League, where he averaged 4.7 points per game playing around 14.6 minutes a night.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
With an Exhibit 10 deal, the Sixers have an opportunity to add Mintz to their pipeline of talent. In the event that he gets waived, he'll join the franchise's G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
Mintz is a hyper-athletic guard who prides himself on both ends of the floor. Along with averaging nearly 19 points per game at Syracuse last season, he also averaged over two steals per game. As far as key areas of development, three-point shooting is at the top of the list. In his college career, Mintz shot 29% from deep on low volume.
Looking to the future, guard is an important position for the Sixers to invest in. Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a pillar for the franchise, but the rest of the depth chart is filled with veterans at the end of their career. Aside from recent first-round pick Jared McCain, the Sixers have limited long-term options in guards. With that in mind, adding prospects like Mintz to the pipeline could have a positive impact later down the road.