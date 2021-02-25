76ers Select Two Local Businesses for the 'Buy Black Program'

The Philadelphia 76ers' Managing Group Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment unveiled a detailed company plan to fight systemic racism and champion equality back in the summer. At this point, the wheels are starting to turn on the Sixers' Buy Black Program, which was officially introduced back in January.

“Black businesses contribute so much to our economy and culture," said Sixers' Chief Diversity and Impact Officer, David Gould. "Unfortunately, they are less prevalent, and they average less than a third of annual sales compared to white-owned businesses in our region. It’s important that we acknowledge past policies, such as lending discrimination and segregation, that have kept Black business owners from accessing the investment and customer base that will help them grow and succeed."

HBSE offered local black-owned businesses an opportunity to apply for the program and receive assistance from the 76ers Partnership Activation Team to help companies identify their key performance indicators and build a customized marketing strategy to help grow and sustain their businesses.

After spending weeks going through more than 700 applications, the Sixers' organization has chosen two companies to work with moving forward. SPERGO, a Philadelphia-based designer brand started by 15-year-old Trey Brown, was one of the two companies selected by the team.

Girl Contracting Inc., which is a female-managed construction and real estate development company with 13 years of experience, is the other company the Sixers' organization will work with moving forward.

"Our new partners, SPERGO and Girl Contracting, Inc., stood out as established businesses that are ready to grow, and just as importantly, share the 76ers values of using the power of our business to inspire, make a difference, and have a positive impact in our communities,” said David Gould. “We couldn’t be more excited about launching these new partnerships and are looking forward to next week’s announcements surrounding additional Buy Black applicants that we’ll be working with this year.”

Both companies will undergo a business analysis and receive customized marketing strategies from the 76ers Clio award-winning brand and creative teams, according to the Sixers. They'll also receive marketing and advertising assets, including TV-visible signage, radio spots, email marketing, and access to millions of fans across 76ers digital and social platforms.

“Growing up as a kid in Philadelphia, I would always watch the 76ers games, so to be a part of their Buy Black Program as a 15-year-old entrepreneur is a dream come true,” SPERGO CEO Trey Brown said in a statement. “I started SPERGO three years ago, and I would never have imagined that I would be officially stamped a 76ers partner by my home basketball team.”

“The Buy Black Program provides a pathway to the corporate expertise, resources, and support to which Black-owned businesses, such as Girl Contracting, would typically not have access,” said Girl Contracting, Inc. President Malhon Sutton. “Our official partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers means we can scale our business, but we don’t have to do it alone. The 76ers are a welcomed pillar of support for our Black and Brown communities, which are struggling during these challenging times.”

Although the Sixers' Buy Black Program will only directly assist two of the 700-plus companies that applied right now, additional applicants could be selected for two other upcoming programs, which could help businesses get a referral to a $500,000 grant program and receive support for applying for Payroll Protection Program loans.

They could also be selected to participate in Firstrust Bank’s Small Business Spotlight, a program in partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce which will offer Black-owned businesses through Firstrust Bank’s Small Business Spotlight, an opportunity to receive $2,500 grants. Each would also be featured in a video on 76ers social channels highlighting its business for further promotion.

