Philadelphia 76ers Unsure About Joel Embiid's Status vs Blazers
At this stage in the 2024-2025 NBA season, Joel Embiid hasn’t reached the point of getting removed from the injury report. Going into the Philadelphia 76ers’ matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Embiid is questionable to play.
According to the official NBA injury report, Embiid’s sinus fracture is still in play. The star center will have to continue playing while masked up as he recovers.
In addition, the seven-time All-Star recently suffered a left foot sprain. His recent setback could be a result of getting tripped up during warmups ahead of the Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics last Wednesday.
While Embiid has been off the court more often than not lately, he has an opportunity to appear in the most consecutive games this season on Monday night if he is cleared for action in Portland.
Earlier this season, Embiid made three appearances in a row just two games after making his season debut. Following a 35-minute showing against the Memphis Grizzlies, Embiid was dealing with knee swelling and soreness, which put him on the sidelines for another stretch.
Since the December 23 game against the San Antonio Spurs, Embiid has started for the Sixers. Over the last two games, he was questionable to play but ended up getting cleared for action.
When Embiid returned from his seven-game absence on December 8, he appeared in six of the next eight games. Monday’s action in Oregon could be his seventh appearance this month.
Throughout that six-game stretch, Embiid has averaged 24 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block. He is making 47 percent of his shots from the field and 38 percent of his threes.
The Blazers and the Sixers are set for a 10 PM ET tip on Monday.