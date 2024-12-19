Philadelphia 76ers Veteran’s Trade Value Estimated
Despite a slow start to the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers haven’t given up hope of being championship contenders.
While many believed the Sixers should’ve shifted their mindset to becoming key players in the Cooper Flagg lottery, that wasn’t actually a thought on the front office’s mind. And last week, a report suggested the Sixers are still going to head into the February trade deadline with more of a buyer’s mindset.
The recently re-signed KJ Martin has been viewed as one of Philly’s most notable trade chips since he decided to return. According to The Athletic, Martin is a Top 30 trade prospect with the deadline just months away.
While assessing the potential price tags for each prominent name on the market, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie estimated Martin’s value at this stage in the season.
KJ Martin’s Trade value is assumed to be “a good frontcourt player” for Martin and a pick.
“Martin's deal with the Sixers was seemingly signed with the express goal of trading him midseason after the 23-year-old forward averaged under four points per game last year. He makes about $8 million this year with a non-guaranteed season at $8 million next year, essentially making this an expiring deal. The Sixers will look to add his deal to others along with draft picks to upgrade the roster.”
Don’t expect Martin to be on the move anytime soon. While most of the league’s players became trade-eligible on Sunday, Martin cannot be moved until midway through January.
That should give the Sixers plenty of time to figure out what they need and whether it’s truly even worth moving on from Martin or not.
The 23-year-old forward might not have a consistent role when the team is healthy, but he remains an intriguing player with plenty of experience already.
Martin started his career with the Houston Rockets. Over three seasons, he started 59 of the 206 games he played. During that three-year stretch, Martin produced 11 points per game, along with five rebounds.
When Martin landed on the Sixers last season, he produced four points and two rebounds while averaging 12 minutes on the court. With an increase in playing time this season, Martin’s averages are up to seven points and three rebounds in 19 minutes of action.
The Sixers still have a lot of unanswered questions at this stage of the season. With Martin’s team sitting at 8-16 with January approaching, there is plenty of time for him to showcase himself more to state a case to stick around and become a key role player for the playoff-hopefuls.