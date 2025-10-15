Quentin Grimes Reveals Plan for Sixers' Preseason Finale
It's been close to a full week since Quentin Grimes made his return to the Philadelphia 76ers training facility, after what was an offseason-long standoff between the guard and the team's front office, which was regarding a potential new deal for Grimes, given that he was at the end of his rookie deal, which made him a restricted free agent.
After what was months of speculation regarding the matter, it was announced that Grimes would pick up his $8.7 million qualifying offer for the 2025-26 season, allowing him to return to action with the team and become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the upcoming campaign.
While Grimes was a full participant upon his return to the Sixers' training facility in Camden, he wasn't a participant in Philadelphia's 98-128 loss to the Orlando Magic in mid-October, as he was listed as inactive ahead of tip-off. This absence was the third missed game for the 25-year-old, given that he didn't travel with the team to Abu Dhabi for their pair of matches against the team that he made his NBA debut with, the New York Knicks.
How is Grimes feeling at the Sixers' training facility?
While the 25-year-old might not have travelled with the team or practiced with them over the course of the offseason, he hasn't missed a beat since returning, as he is currently getting up to speed with all of the changes Nick Nurse has made to the Sixers' system.
"I feel great, I mean some easy new little nuances Nick [Nurse] is doing with the offense, so just picking that up," Grimes stated. " But right now, everybody's competing hard, playing hard in practice, so it's been really good."
When it comes to staying in shape, the 25-year-old explained that he had spent time with his alma mater, the University of Houston, playing with their players and so on.
"I mean, what we get paid to do, take care of our bodies, be ready for anything, such as down there in Houston with Coach [Kelvin] Sampson and guys playing in the college program," Grimes said. "We're down there with those guys, just staying in shape.
Will Grimes make his return this week?
Despite this absence against Orlando, Grimes is hoping to make his return to the court for the Sixers on Friday night, when the Minnesota Timberwolves roll into the Xfinity Mobile Arena.
"Yes, it's the plan to play on Friday, for sure," Grimes told the press on Tuesday afternoon.
The Sixers take on the Timberwolves on Friday night, with tip-off at the Xfinity Mobile Arena slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.