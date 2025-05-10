Sixers Add Frontcourt Depth in Latest NBA Mock Draft
Ahead of Monday's draft lottery, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams hoping for good fortune. They'll need things to fall their way if they want to keep their selection in what many are considering a loaded draft class.
In the event the Sixers stay in the top six, Daryl Morey will have an opportunity to add a promising young talent to their core of All-Stars. There are many different routes they could go, but recent mock drafts have them adding an exciting prospect to their frontcourt.
Earlier this week, the people at USA Today put together a recent mock for this year's class. The Sixers retain their pick in this scenario, selecting at No. 5. With the pick, they took Maryland big man Derik Queen.
The 20-year-old is highly touted for his versatility on offense and ability to score in various ways. He is a tremendous competitor and showed throughout the year his ability to affect games on the defensive end, with his activity, instincts and size. After helping the Terrapins to their first Sweet 16 appearance in nearly a decade, Queen is a hot name this draft cycle.
In his lone college season, Queen averaged 16.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG and 1.1 BPG. His athleticism and two-way impact were on full display, and he's shown the potential of expanding his game beyond the arc.
With Joel Embiid still being the focal point of the Sixers' roster, drafting a center might not make much sense. That said, Queen could have short and long-term benefits for the team. He could immediately slot in behind the former MVP, giving the team a cost-controlled option at backup center. As Queen develops, he could also be someone who helps lessen Embiid's workload in the regular season.
The Sixers are in a good place long-term in the backcourt with players like Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and possibly Quentin Grimes. Because of this, bringing in a frontcourt player on a similar timeline could be an avenue worth considering.