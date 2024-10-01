All 76ers

Sixers All-Star Featured in Series Documenting 2024 NBA Playoffs

Tyrese Maxey will be a part of a brand new eight-part series.

Justin Grasso

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center.
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The 2024 NBA Playoffs weren’t Tyrese Maxey’s first rodeo. Since his rookie days on the Philadelphia 76ers, Maxey has seen action in the postseason, whether he was coming off the bench or being a focal point of Philadelphia’s gameplan.

Last season, the stakes were much higher for the young guard, though.

Maxey earned his first All-Star nod in 2023-2024. With former All-Stars Ben Simmons and James Harden no longer around, Maxey became Joel Embiid’s go-to sidekick on the Sixers.

As Maxey navigated through his playoff journey in year four, he was followed by a camera crew for an eight-part original documentary series on ESPN.

Clutch: The NBA Playoffs presented by NBA2K25 will feature Maxey along with a handful of other NBA stars, including Maxey’s first-round opponent, Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks.

NBA fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at Maxey’s approach to the game as the Sixers battled the Knicks after clinching the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference through the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year had some of the best moments of his career on his team’s biggest stage last year. In six games, Maxey averaged a career-high 30 points per game while knocking down 48 percent of his shots and 40 percent of his threes. He also accounted for five rebounds and seven assists per game.

Brunson’s Knicks got the best of the Embiid-Maxey combination and sent the Sixers home before the second round for the first time since the 2020 NBA Playoffs. For Maxey, it was the earliest postseason exit of his career, leaving the All-Star with some valuable lessons moving forward.

The series will premiere on October 7. In addition to Maxey and Brunson, the series will feature New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington, and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

