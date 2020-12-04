Ben Simmons Addresses Accountability Issues From Last Season

When the Philadelphia 76ers lost four-straight games to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, former Sixers guard Josh Richardson didn't hold back. As somebody who was never afraid to speak his mind, Richardson admitted that the Sixers had accountability issues throughout last season. And former head coach Brett Brown was the reason for that.

"[Brett Brown] means well," Richardson said back in August. "I just think going forward, he's got to have some more accountability. I don't think there was much accountability this season, and I think that was part of our problem."

As we know, Brown was fired less than three days after the Sixers' loss to Boston. Since Richardson's comments, the Sixers formed a new coaching staff led by Doc Rivers, revamped the front office by adding several new pieces, including Daryl Morey, and the team even traded Richardson to the Dallas Mavericks.

So, Richardson might not be around to call out the team's accountability anymore, but Sixers superstar Ben Simmons isn't going to sweep last year's issues under the rug with him gone. Instead, Simmons agreed with Richardson's statement months later.

"We didn't know when we were going to get a bucket or who was going to get a bucket," Simmons said in regards to last season. "From that to knowing what we needed to be in at all times. You know, people being held accountable for certain things, whether it's a minor thing -- it all plays a part. [Josh] was definitely right."

Heading into the bubble back in the summer, Brett Brown made it seem as if the 76ers were ready to go on a surprising tear despite landing the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. But Simmons admits the players saw the situation differently.

"We weren't in a position to go into that bubble and win," Simmons said. "I think our mindset was off, and accountability is a huge part of winning." Although Simmons considered Brett Brown a great influence, the fourth-year All-Star is looking forward to having a leader in charge. And according to Simmons, the "maturity has already risen" in the building at the Sixers' training complex this offseason.

