Sixers Bring in Haywood Highsmith to Join Delaware Blue Coats

The Philadelphia 76ers made a roster move on Thursday night following the team's third training camp session. According to a team official, the Sixers signed and subsequently waived Haywood Highsmith.

Now, the 24-year-old guard is expected to join Philly's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for the 2021-2022 NBA G League season.

The move doesn't come as much of a surprise. Back in August, it was rumored that Highsmith was going to join the Sixers in some capacity. As the young guard was initially expected to play for Vanoli Cremona, an Italian club, Highsmith ultimately decided to return to the 76ers' organization this upcoming season.

Highsmith is no stranger to the Sixers. After going undrafted in 2018, the former Wheeling Cardinal signed a deal with the Delaware Blue Coats.

During the 2018 season, Highsmith started in 42 of 46 games. He averaged 12 points per game while knocking down 43-percent of his shots from the field and 34-percent of his three-point attempts.

In the same year, Highsmith earned a slight but notable promotion. After spending a lot of time in the G League with the Blue Coats, Highsmith earned himself a two-way deal with the Sixers in January of the 2018-2019 NBA season.

When he inked his first two-way deal with the Sixers, Highsmith made his NBA debut. During his lone season with the Sixers, Highsmith appeared in just five games. Coming off the bench, he averaged eight minutes on the floor. Highsmith put up 1.8 points per game during that five-game span, shooting 40-percent from the field and 20-percent from beyond the arc.

At the end of the season, the Sixers waived Highsmith. During the 2019 offseason, the NBA veteran was expected to land an Exhibit 10 deal with the Phoenix Suns. However, that reportedly fell through. As Highsmith failed to find a new location, he made his return to the Delaware Blue Coats for the 2019-2020 season.

Then last season, Highsmith played with the Crailsheim Merlins of the Basketball Bundesliga league in Germany. This year, he'll make his way back to playing professional basketball in the states once again.

