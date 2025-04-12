Sixers Coach Lays Out Biggest Questions for Former UCLA Star
After a run at UCLA, Adem Bona got a call from the Sixers during the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Joining a championship-hopeful Sixers team, the second-rounder wasn’t expected to get a ton of playing time early on.
With the Sixers battling tons of injuries and struggling to remain competitive throughout the year, Bona ended up playing much more than expected. Down the stretch of his rookie season, the young center has become a starter on a Sixers team that will see its season end after this week.
As the Sixers reach the final point of the year, Bona’s head coach laid out some of the biggest questions for his rookie, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
“My thing with him is: Can he continue to do it on a nightly basis?” Nurse told reporters earlier this week. “I think his plate’s pretty full right now. He’s starting. He’s playing huge minutes. He’s been against some of the best big guys in the league.”
Heading into Friday’s action against the Atlanta Hawks, Bona had 56 games under his belt. He started in nine games, averaging 15 minutes of action.
Since the start of 2025, Bona has posted averages of seven points, two blocks, and five rebounds. He’s made 70 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 53 of his 81 free-throw attempts.
Down the stretch, Nurse has simply encouraged Bona to “keep doing what he’s doing.” Over time, the Sixers will find out exactly what they have in Bona when the team’s situation is normalized.
Next year, Philadelphia plans to get a healthy Joel Embiid back in the mix. They could have Andre Drummond on board once again, depending on if the veteran picks up his contract option. In that case, Bona could be competing with the former All-Star big man for the role of being Embiid’s primary backup.