Danny Green Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocol

The Sixers added another member to the NBA's health and safety protocol on Wednesday night. As the team released its first injury report for Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks, the veteran small forward Danny Green was listed as out as he's dealing with a COVID-19-related setback.

Lately, Green hasn't been a stranger to the injury report. On Sunday afternoon, as the Sixers geared up for their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Green was added to the injury report as he was dealing with hip soreness.

As we know now, the Sixers never went on to face the Pelicans on Sunday as the NBA postponed the matchup since the Sixers were unlikely to have at least eight players available, which is under the league's minimum.

The following night, the Sixers faced the Boston Celtics on the road. Once again, Green was listed on the injury report as questionable. Fortunately, after going through pregame warmups, Green felt good enough to play against the Celtics.

The veteran sharpshooter started for Philly in Boston and checked in for 40 minutes in the Sixers win over the Celtics at TD Garden.

Green was likely on pace to play again on Thursday, but a COVID-related setback will keep him off the court on Thursday. Like every other player, Green will likely have an opportunity to take additional COVID-19 tests over the next 24 hours to see if he's able to get cleared by the league.

But if he can't, then the Sixers veteran might be forced to sit out for a minimum of ten days. By missing Thursday's game, that will mark the eighth time Green will miss a matchup for the Sixers this year.

Earlier in the season, Green missed a three-game stretch due to hamstring tightness. While he recovered and returned for four games, he missed another four-game stretch after re-aggravating his hamstring. Now, the veteran will miss some time due to a COVID-related setback as the hits keep on coming for the 76ers.

