Danny Green is Humbled After Seeing Video of His Biggest Fan

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green found one of his biggest fans through a viral social media post recently. As Twitter user Lili Gu explained a few weeks ago, her 94-year-old Grandma decided to spend her quarantine watching the NBA and taking notes to highlight her favorite players.

When Gu shared her Grandma's notebook, it stood out to Sixers fans that Danny Green was one of her favorite players. Typically, Sixers fans will consider one of the two All-Stars, Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons, to be their favorites.

But not this fan.

Danny Green is her favorite, and the veteran sharpshooter took notice as the post went viral a few weeks ago. So, being the type of person he is, Green decided to do something nice to one of his biggest fans. And a couple of weeks after the post went viral on Twitter, Green's fan received a signed jersey in the mail.

"It's amazing to see all people around the world be fans of you," Green said on Thursday morning. "For her to even follow the game and know who I am, it's special and very humbling. I came across it and had my people reach out to find out where she was located. Obviously, she showed me a lot of love, so I just wanted to reciprocate that as best as I could."

Although Green has been in the league since 2009, he still gets excited at times when basketball fans -- young and older -- show him love. "It's a humbling experience. . . A very gratifying feeling to know people like that support and root for me," Green continued. "She's older than my Grandma. So, it's crazy to see she's out there watching the game and not just supporting the star players."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.