Sixers' Dwight Howard Sends Farewell to Lakers

At 34-years-old, Dwight Howard is heading into year 17 and joining his seventh team. This time around, he'll be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers after wrapping up his second short-term stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Statistically, he was much better back in 2012-2013 for the Lakers, but that season was nowhere near as memorable as his latest when he was coming off the bench. For the first time in his long and successful career, Howard will earn a championship ring.

Therefore, as he leaves the Lakers for the Sixers, the veteran center couldn't help but pen a heartfelt farewell letter to the team that allowed him to get back on track when it seemed his days as an NBA player was coming to a close.

"L.A. thank you," Howard wrote on Instagram. "It was truly a pleasure being back in L.A. and winning a championship. I am very grateful to the Buss family, the Rambis family, the Pelinka’s and the entire laker organization. Laker nation. I love you💯💯Thank you for your support all year. This season was filled with emotion and you guys stood strong with us all year. To my bro’s. We overcame a lot and won together. Thank you for the great memories we shared this season. I am forever grateful. We will always be champs. Nobody can take that away from us."

For a moment, it seemed Howard was set to run it back with the Lakers for the 2020-2021 season as he falsely reported his return on Twitter at the start of free agency. However, the Lakers' front office didn't have permission from the team's ownership to approve any offers.

After waiting a bit with no response, Howard ultimately decided to take on a one-year deal with the Sixers. On Saturday, the 76ers announced the signing was official and by Monday, Howard touched down in Philly to meet with the organization.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_