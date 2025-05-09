Sixers Fan Favorite Gives High Praise to Rookie Jared McCain
Looking back at what was a rocky season for the Philadelphia 76ers, there was one clear bright spot. That being Guerschon Yabusele's massive resurgence in the NBA. Following a very successful return to the league, the veteran forward reflected on the latest chapter of his career on social media.
Coming off a strong showing for France in the Summer Olympics, the Sixers took a flier on Yabusele in an effort to bolster their depth at power forward. This would end up being arguably Daryl Morey's best move of the summer, as he quickly became a key component of the roster. Yabusele produced on both ends on a nightly basis, providing life to a shorthanded team that desperately needed it.
Earlier this week, Yabusele decided to do a Q&A with fans as he soaks in the downtime of the offseason. He answered a variety of questions, including a good bit about his time with the Sixers. Among the things he was asked was who was the funniest player in the locker room this season, to which Yabusele went with rookie guard Jared McCain.
Though his first year in the pros ended prematurely due to injury, McCain never lost his youthful spirit. He managed to remain positive all season despite the circumstances and was regularly seen having a good laugh with his teammates.
Things might be slow for Yabusele now, but they are going to drastically pick up in a couple of weeks. Coming off such a strong showing with the Sixers, he'll have a big decision to make in free agency. A large market is sure to form for him, as multiple contenders will want to add his versatile skill set. After being out of the NBA for years prior to 2024, it doesn't look like Yabusele will be leaving again anytime soon.