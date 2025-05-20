Sixers Fans Erupt as Tyrese Maxey Claps Back at Social Media Troll
For the first time in his NBA career, Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey didn't find himself partaking in the playoffs this season. Already back to work preparing for the 2026 campaign, the All-Star guard took some time to poke fun at a troll on social media.
Since stepping foot in the NBA, Maxey has built a strong reputation of being a gym rat. His 'get 1% better each and every day' moniker is something he lives by and follows up with his actions. While most players are taking the time to decompress, Maxey has already dove headfirst into his offseason training.
Being a fierce competitor, Maxey is always striving to compete on the game's biggest stages. Things didn't pan out for him and the Sixers this season, resulting in some FOMO as the postseason rages on. Over the weekend, Maxey took to X to post about how much he is missing being in competitive games right now.
Following this post, one troll re-posted it and urged the Sixers star to get in the gym and work on his craft. Maxey ended up having fun with the situation, re-sharing it himself with a video of him getting shots up.
Following this interaction, Sixers fans erupted at how he quickly shut down this critic:
Still months away from the start of training camp, Maxey isn't wasting any time trying to make strides in his game. He's even taken one of his younger teammates under his wing, as he and Justin Edwards were recently spotted working out together in Texas.
Following a 2025 season that fell way short of expectations, Maxey seems eager to get things back on track next year and beyond. Already logging time in the gym, there is no telling how new and improved he'll look come October.