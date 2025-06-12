Sixers Guard Jared McCain Highlights NBA Finals Experience
Earlier this season, Jared McCain burst on the scene in a big way for the Philadelphia 76ers. Though still recovering from a season-ending knee injury, the former first-round pick still found himself on the game's biggest stage this week.
Before the 2025 NBA Finals got underway, the NBA announced that a handful of players would be serving as social media correspondents throughout the series. McCain was among those chosen, helping out with coverage in Game 1.
McCain had a front-row seat to the best game of the finals thus far, as the Indiana Pacers managed to pull off another comeback. They slowly ate away at the OKC Thunder's lead late, and then Tyrese Haliburton capped things off with a game-winner in the final seconds.
Following his first NBA Finals experience, McCain took to Instagram to document everything. He posted a series of photos from his "side quest" as a reporter in Oklahoma City. Among the most notable was him chatting with legendary NBA announcer Mike Breen.
McCain was one of four players selected for this role, along with Jaime Jaquez Jr., Dyson Daniels, and fellow rookie Matas Buzelis. This was the Sixers guard's second chance to be up close with the action, as he also did stuff on social media for AT&T during the conference finals battle between the Pacers and the New York Knicks.
For McCain, opportunities like this are a chance for him to further grow his brand off the court. However, his primary focus remains on improving his craft. When he isn't partaking in things like NBA Finals coverage, he is working behind the scenes to be ready physically and mentally for his second year in the pros.