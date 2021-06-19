Sports Illustrated home
Embiid Explains Altercation With John Collins in Game 6

The Philadelphia 76ers battled it out with the Atlanta Hawks for a Game 6 victory on Friday night. Despite picking up the must-win matchup with their backs against the wall, the Sixers' battle in Atlanta was far from a pretty one.

At one point, the game started to get chippy -- or so it seemed. In the fourth quarter, Sixers center Joel Embiid snagged an offensive rebound after Seth Curry missed a three. As Embiid attempted to put the ball back up, his elbow went into John Collins' face, which led to both players falling to the ground.

Whistles were loud as Embiid was called for the offensive foul initially. But both players ended up receiving separate technical foul calls for what went down after. 

As Collins and Embiid both got up quickly, it seemed the two were getting ready to go at it. Although Embiid had his hands in the air, not necessarily looking like somebody who wanted a physical altercation, a small scrum formed around the two players.

After the officials reviewed the play, Embiid's offensive foul call would stand. In addition, Embiid and Collins both received technical foul calls, which had Embiid confused after the Game 6 victory in Atlanta.

“I got a tech for it," Embiid said in disbelief still. "I didn’t think it was an offensive foul. You know, I was just trying to stay calm and have my hands up. Someone was pushing me from the back, and I got a tech, and I don’t understand why but I guess it is what it is." Hawks guard Trae Young was the player behind Embiid, moving the pile as he attempted to get in between the two players to break it up.

At the end of the day, Embiid's happy to get the win. However, the veteran All-Star continued to express disappointment in the lack of foul calls going his way on Friday night. "I was hacked all night, and I don’t think I got to the free-throw line until I got to the fourth quarter and all that stuff," he continued. "So, [the entire altercation] was questionable, but you know we got the win, and that’s all that matters.” 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

