Sixers’ Joel Embiid Catches Viral Moment From Bryce Harper
Now that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is back in the city, the superstar center spent a night at Citizens Bank Park this week to check out some Philadelphia Phillies action.
Typically, Embiid spends his time watching Philly sports teams from a box, but the big man was right behind all of the action on Monday as he sat behind home plate.
Since Embiid had his phone out, he captured some of the game and ended up getting a shot of the Phillies’ game-winning play. When he posted it to social media, his clip went viral.
The Phillies ended up winning a tight game on Monday night against the Houston Astros. Thanks to a Bryce Harper walk-off hit, the Phillies managed to score one run in an extra inning, helping them secure a 3-2 win.
With that victory, the Phillies collected their 77th of the season. They improve their first-place lead to six games in front of the Atlanta Braves.
As for Embiid, he’s fresh off of a gold medal win at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. For the first time in his career, the big man took the stage for international play. He had a few options on the table, but ultimately decided to join a group of NBA All-Stars on Team USA.
Now, the gold medalist is looking forward to what’s to come for the Sixers next season. Although the 76ers ended their 2024 playoff run on a low note, falling short to the New York Knicks in six games during the first round of the postseason, the Sixers had a busy offseason.
Heading into free agency, the front office had plenty of cap space to make some major tweaks. Philadelphia ended up luring in the top free agent on the market, as Paul George decided to part ways with the Los Angeles Clippers.
George now forms a big three with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Soon, Embiid and the rest of the Sixers will link up in the Bahamas for their 2024 training camp before tipping the season off against the Milwaukee Bucks in October.
For now, the Sixers center is enjoying the rest of his offseason by taking in some Phillies action.