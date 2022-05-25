Joel Embiid Earns All-NBA Honors Once Again

On Tuesday night, the NBA released All-NBA teams from first to third. Although Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid came second in the MVP race this year, the Sixers' big man couldn't notch a spot on the first-team once again.

Instead, Embiid has been named All-NBA Second Team for the fourth-straight season.

Although the rules for the voting were tweaked a bit to allow Embiid an opportunity to be voted in as a center or a forward, the change didn't end in Embiid's favor.

With the way the voting turned out, the two-time MVP winner Nikola Jokic took the center position on the first team and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum filled up the two forward spots.

Meanwhile, Embiid earned the center position on the second team, joining the likings of Chicago's DeMar DeRozan, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Memphis's Ja Morant, and Golden State's Stephen Curry.

With Embiid's All-NBA selection this season, the star center becomes the eighth player in Sixers history with at least four All-NBA selections. He also became just the third member of the organization to earn the NBA's scoring title, joining Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson.

Embiid officially wraps up the 2021-2022 year with several accolades, including All-NBA second team, the scoring champion, and his fifth-straight All-Star nod.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Holding Out Hope: Last week, it was reported the Los Angeles Lakers narrowed down their head coaching search to just three candidates. Although there were rumors the Lakers had interest in Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, it was becoming increasingly unlikely Rivers would become available. While that remains the case, the Lakers are rumored to be clinging onto a bit of hope that scenario changes in the near future as they stall the process of hiring Frank Vogel’s replacement. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

All-Defensive Honors: Philadelphia 76ers’ third-year wing Matisse Thybulle has been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second-Team for the second-straight season. Thybulle, who continues to rack up defensive accolades, has already become one of the league’s best perimeter defenders early on in his professional career. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE