Joel Embiid Feels 'Way Closer' to Ben Simmons This Season

Ever since Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons started sharing the court, there's been a narrative surrounding Sixers' the duo that they can't get along or coexist.

Both Simmons and Embiid have tried to debunk the rumors numerous times over the years, but the idea still won't go away.

At this point, Simmons and Embiid know they need to at least improve their chemistry if they don't have to technically rebuild it. As the Sixers will only go as far as they are willing to take them, the two young stars need to be on the same page at all times.

Last year, they acknowledged that -- and this year, they are working on getting their chemistry to a point it's never been before. And so far, the star duo feels good about where they are at so far this offseason.

"The notion of what people have been saying in the past, I don't think it's true," Embiid said on Friday in regards to his rumored issues with Simmons.

"Our relationship is great. We've been getting way closer [off the court]. Even on the court, we work hard and have been working out together. As a group, if we have to play two on two, I want him on my team. You know, we're just working out together and going from there."

Even though Ben Simmons sarcastically mentioned he was going as far as moving in with Joel Embiid this season to grow their relationship, the fourth-year star did get serious for a moment to discuss their growth this offseason.

"We're only going to grow and get better with time," Simmons explained on Friday. "Jo and I are great. Our relationship continues to grow. [We've been] getting to know each other off the floor also, and that translates to on the floor."

The 2020-2021 NBA season will be the fourth-straight season Embiid and Simmons will lead the 76ers together. As Simmons missed the team's playoff run last season, the duo ended last year by getting swept for the first time in their careers. This year, they are working hard together to bounce back and hopefully make a run for the championship.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_