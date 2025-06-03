Sixers Legend Charles Barkley Opens up on 'Complicated' TV Future
For the past 25 years, Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley has been a staple on the hit TV show 'Inside the NBA.' As he prepares for a new chapter of his career, the Hall of Famer gave his blunt thoughts on the changes ahead.
Next year, the NBA will be starting its new media rights deal. Along with new networks joining the mix of basketball coverage, TNT is among those who will no longer be airing games. This led to many wondering what will happen with Inside the NBA. ESPN eventually put an end to all the speculation, securing a deal to keep the show on the air.
On Monday morning, Barkley was a guest on 'The Dan Patrick Show' to discuss an array of topics. Seeing that Inside the NBA's final episode aired over the weekend, the future of the program was a major talking point. When the impending move to ESPN was brought up, Barkley seemed far from pleased with the whole situation.
"If they're being honest, we'll probably only gonna work on ESPN one third or half the time," Barkley said. "But they're trying to do something stupid at TNT...It's complicated."
Though Barkley isn't thrilled with what's ahead, the show is surely to still be a hit once it's on the ESPN airwaves. The hosts have built up a great bond over the years, which has always given the program a one-of-a-kind feel. Growing pains could happen with a new network, but the group's track record proves they are capable of putting on a good show.
As of now, it is unclear on what the schedule for Inside the NBA will be like on ESPN.