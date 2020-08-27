Report: Sixers Say They're Looking Into Relocating Home Court

On Wednesday afternoon, rumors began flying about the Sixers looking into making a big change potentially. No, it doesn't have anything to do with the front office. At least, it doesn't have anything to do with the front office at this moment. Instead, a rumor came out speculating the Sixers are looking to relocate where they play home games.

No worries, Sixers fans -- the team isn't leaving town. The Philadelphia 76ers plan to remain in Philly, but they would like to leave their current home, the Wells Fargo Center, and get their own home in Penn's Landing.

According to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday, the Sixers are making a proposal to the city of Philadelphia to get working on a project to build a new arena, which would be their own home. The report stated the following:

"The Sixers are proposing to finance the project using a Neighborhood Improvement Zone, a state program that can allow development bonds to be issued based on future tax revenues from businesses within a certain area." "The proposal comes as the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation continues a years-long effort to reshape Penn’s Landing, and as the city moves forward with a separate project that will “cap” Interstate 95 between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, building a park over the highway that has long cut off Philadelphia from the waterfront."

When the initial report came out on Wednesday, the Sixers were reached for comment by The Inquirer, which went without a response. On Thursday morning, however, NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark reported that the team confirmed its plans to explore a new arena when their current lease with the Wells Fargo Center is up in 2031.

The Sixers have called the Wells Fargo Center home since the 1996 season. Although it's their home arena, they still share it with other local sports teams, most notably NHL's Philadelphia Flyers. A new arena in 2031 would give the Sixers a solo home, which is located closer to their practice facility, which is in Camden, New Jersey.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_