SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Report: Sixers Say They're Looking Into Relocating Home Court

Justin Grasso

On Wednesday afternoon, rumors began flying about the Sixers looking into making a big change potentially. No, it doesn't have anything to do with the front office. At least, it doesn't have anything to do with the front office at this moment. Instead, a rumor came out speculating the Sixers are looking to relocate where they play home games.

No worries, Sixers fans -- the team isn't leaving town. The Philadelphia 76ers plan to remain in Philly, but they would like to leave their current home, the Wells Fargo Center, and get their own home in Penn's Landing.

According to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday, the Sixers are making a proposal to the city of Philadelphia to get working on a project to build a new arena, which would be their own home. The report stated the following:

"The Sixers are proposing to finance the project using a Neighborhood Improvement Zone, a state program that can allow development bonds to be issued based on future tax revenues from businesses within a certain area." 

"The proposal comes as the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation continues a years-long effort to reshape Penn’s Landing, and as the city moves forward with a separate project that will “cap” Interstate 95 between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, building a park over the highway that has long cut off Philadelphia from the waterfront."

When the initial report came out on Wednesday, the Sixers were reached for comment by The Inquirer, which went without a response. On Thursday morning, however, NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark reported that the team confirmed its plans to explore a new arena when their current lease with the Wells Fargo Center is up in 2031.

The Sixers have called the Wells Fargo Center home since the 1996 season. Although it's their home arena, they still share it with other local sports teams, most notably NHL's Philadelphia Flyers. A new arena in 2031 would give the Sixers a solo home, which is located closer to their practice facility, which is in Camden, New Jersey.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will 2020 NBA Playoffs Continue After Wednesday's Protests?

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to protest Wednesday's game. Shortly after, the entire NBA came together for an emergency meeting.

Justin Grasso

How did Brett Brown's Message Grow Stale?

After spending seven seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers Brett Brown's message began to grow stale.

Justin Grasso

76ers Reportedly Looking to Move out of Wells Fargo Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking into getting a new arena built, according to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Justin Grasso

Pacers Join 76ers in Head Coach Market by Firing McMillan

The Indiana Pacers joined the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday as they've fired their head coach Nate McMillan.

Justin Grasso

Mike Brown Surfaces as Potential 76ers HC Candidate

As the Philadelphia 76ers search for the team's next head coach, former Cleveland Cavalier coach Mike Brown is reportedly of interest to the organization.

Justin Grasso

NBA Reportedly 'Moving Toward' Pushing Back Next Season's Events

A recent rumor from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that the NBA is "moving toward" pushing back some of the key events for next season.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Finishes 4th in NBA DPOY Race

The results are in for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year voting. Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons finished off fourth in voting.

Justin Grasso

Bruce Bowen no Longer Invited to Sixers Meetings

Former Spurs player Bruce Bowen recently told a story about a time he spoke to the Sixers, which Elton Brand did not appreciate.

Justin Grasso

What led to Brett Brown's Firing? Brand Weighs in

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand recently explained the decision to fire seven-year head coach, Brett Brown this past weekend.

Justin Grasso

Jonathon Simmons Says 'About Time' 76ers Fired Brett Brown

Former Philadelphia 76ers reserve Jonathan Simmons clear wasn't a big fan of Brett Brown during his tenure with the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

by

joeloverrated