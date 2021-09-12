Matisse Thybulle Shows Out in Open Gym With Tobias Harris

One Sixer who has had a busy offseason this summer is Matisse Thybulle. After the Sixers' season came to an end, the 24-year-old threw himself right back in the mix of competitive play. Thybulle traveled to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics and had an impressive showing en route to helping team Australia land a bronze medal.

Now back in the states, the defensive specialist continues to prepare for his third season as a pro. Thybulle recently was seen playing in an open gym with Tobias Harris and former teammate Mike Scott.

When highlights come about from these runs, it's usually flashy dunks or guys showing new elements to their game. Recent clips of Tyrese Maxey are a perfect example of this, but Thybulle's clips are different. He is still doing what he does best, wreaking havoc with his defense.

Thybulle is coming off a career year defensively. He posted new career-highs in both steals (1.6) and blocks (1.1) per game, all while playing just 20 minutes a game. These impressive numbers landed him his first of what is sure to be many All-Defense selections.

While most might like to see him working on his offensive game, it is good to see Thybulle continue to build on what got him to the NBA. Depending on how things go before the season kicks off, he might be due for a larger role this season.

As we know, all the talk this season regarding the Sixers has been centered around Ben Simmons. It remains unclear when a trade will happen, but it's likely the former number one pick has played his last game in a Sixers' uniform.

The Sixers have built a defensive powerhouse in recent seasons, and Simmons played a key part in that. He has become the league's most versatile defender and almost won the Defensive Player of The Year award last season.

Replacing what Simmons brings on defense will be no small task, but one Thybulle might be able to do. He has shown on multiple occasions that he has no problem matching up against All-Star talent. Based on how things are shaping up, Thybulle might find himself as the Sixers' perimeter defensive stopper moving forward.

