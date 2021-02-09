Mike Scott Will Miss 12th Straight Game vs. Kings on Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott is missed in the rotation. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers couldn't make that more clear. With Scott unavailable to play and the rookie Paul Reed down in the G League bubble, the 76ers lack depth behind the starting power forward, Tobias Harris.

As he missed the last 11 games for the Sixers due to knee tendinitis, the team was hoping Scott was nearing a return at some point soon. Unfortunately, that won't happen on Tuesday. This past weekend, the Sixers traveled to the West Coast to gear up for a four-game road trip, which is set to begin in Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Typically, Scott travels with the Sixers, injured or not, and this trip should be no different. However, his chances of playing at all are unknown. The Sixers already ruled Scott out of the matchup against the Sacramento Kings as early as Monday night. His status moving forward remains unclear.

The good news is lately, Scott's been getting some work in during pregame warmups. This past week, Scott made a couple of appearances on the court hours before tip-off to do some dribbling and shooting exercises before games.

The bad news is Doc Rivers admitted the veteran forward suffered a setback earlier last week. "Mike, I would say I categorize [his injury situation] as a setback," Rivers revealed last Tuesday. "You know, he was working out yesterday (Monday), got tangled up with someone, and tweaked his knee again. Nothing, not to where it was at. That was the only bad news so far.”

The first time Scott suffered a knee injury this season was on December 31. That resulted in him missing the next five games. After making an on-court appearance for the next three games, Scott injured his knee once again. Now, his absence on Tuesday night will mark the 12th-straight game he'll miss,

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_