Sixers News: Guerschon Yabusele's Final Status vs Pacers Revealed
Through the first half of the regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with a litany of injuries up and down the roster. However, there's been one player who has managed to stay in the lineup every night. As the Sixers begin their road trip, that impressive streak could be coming to an end.
One the of final moves the Sixers made in the offseason was signing Guerschon Yabusele to a one-year deal. Following an impressive run with France in the Olympics, he's carried that momentum into his second stint in the NBA. Yabusele has emereged as a major X-factor for the Sixers, averaging 10.1 PPG and 5.4 RPG while shooting just under 40% from beyond the arc.
In what has been a rocky few months for the Sixers, Yabusele has provided some stability in the lineup. He's been available for Nick Nurse on a nightly basis, and done whatever's been asked of him. Yabusele was originally signed to provide depth at power forward, but has spent an extensive amount of time at center due to injuries.
Following a brief home stand, the Sixers hit the for a three-game trip. First up on the schedule is a meeting with Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. Yabusele is among the many listed on the Sixers' injury report due to knee swelling. He is a game-time decision and will go through warmups before the staff makes a decision on his status.
Piror to tip-off, the Sixers have revealed Yabusele's avialibility for Saturday's matchup, he will miss his first game of the year due to knee swelling. His absence leave Philly drastically thin in the frontcourt as they gear up to take on the Pacers.
Sixers-Pacers is set to tip off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time.