Sixers Offered Isaiah Joe his First Job on Draft Night

Getting your first job is exciting. Typically, every kid gets their first job while they're still teenagers. It's not always the most interesting job -- but it's a paycheck nonetheless.

Former Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe didn't find himself a job as a teen. Instead, he focused on basketball while at Northside High School in Fort Smith, Arkansas. After putting up over 20 points-per-game in his Senior year and being named the State's Player of the Year, Joe moved on to the next phase of his hoops career.

There was no time for work outside of the basketball gym. Through two years with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Joe started in all but one of his college career games. In 60 matchups, he averaged 15.2 points while knocking down 37-percent of his threes.

During the pre-draft process, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly made a promise to draft him. Sure enough, when the Sixers were on the clock with the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Isaiah Joe heard his name get called.

"This is my first job, believe it or not," Joe said less than 24 hours after getting calls from Daryl Morey, Elton Brand, and Doc Rivers. "I'm just looking forward to getting out on the court with the team and getting to know the whole staff. I'm looking forward to getting the season kicked off right."

Despite falling to the late second round, the Sixers have big plans for the rookie. Considering he brings a much-needed skillset to the table, Philly will give Isaiah Joe a shot to be included in the game night rotation. Typically, a player in his position would sit back and learn for some time -- but it seems like Philly wants to put the 21-year-old to work this year. Not bad for his first gig.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_