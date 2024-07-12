Sixers President ‘Thrilled’ About Key Reunion for Next Season
While the Philadelphia 76ers landed some new contributors through the free agency market, the team formed a key reunion as well.
On the first day of free agency, the Sixers agreed to terms with a familiar face in Andre Drummond.
On Saturday, the reunion became official, as Drummond inked his deal.
“I am thrilled that Andre is coming back to the 76ers,” said Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. “A tremendous presence, and one of the best rebounders the modern NBA has seen, he made a great impact with us during his first stint in Philly and we know he’ll do the same this time around. Andre possesses an innate ability to attack the glass and will fortify our formidable front-court.”
When the Sixers signed Drummond for the first time in 2021, they looked forward to having a former All-Star big man back up Joel Embiid. For 49 games, many argued that Drummond served as the best backup center of the Embiid era. Unfortunately, the Sixers couldn’t see it through.
As Philly found a way to acquire the ten-time All-Star James Harden, while moving away from the disgruntled Ben Simmons, Drummond was included in the trade deadline deal to Brooklyn. He finished the 2021-2022 season with the Nets, before signing a two-year deal with the Chicago Bulls the following summer.
Drummond and the Sixers recognized they had unfinished business together. Multiple reports suggested the Sixers pursued Drummond on the trade market during the 2023-2024 season. While Chicago and Philly’s front office talked about a potential Drummond deal, nothing came to life.
A reunion will happen later than expected, but the Sixers look forward to having Drummond back in the building to serve as Embiid’s primary backup. When he last played for the Sixers, Drummond averaged six points and nine rebounds off the bench.