Sixers Reportedly Adding Former Lakers Player
Dealing with a crowded injury report, the Philadelphia 76ers have been working the free agency market by bringing players on with 10-day deals. On Wednesday, it was reported the Sixers are planning to sign former Los Angeles Lakers player Colin Castleton to a temporary deal.
via @JakeLFischer: The Sixers plan to sign Colin Castleton to a 10-day contract, according to league sources. Castleton is fresh off consecutive 10-day contracts with the Raptors.
Castleton entered the NBA in 2023 after stints at Michigan and Florida. Throughout his college career, the center played in 122 games, averaging 10 points on 54 percent shooting from the field.
He went undrafted during the 2023 NBA Draft and signed a two-way contract with the Lakers. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Castleton appeared in 16 games with the Lakers. Averaging just four minutes on the court, he produced two points per game.
Ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Castleton inked a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was waived back in January. Castleton made 10 appearances on the court with the Grizzlies, averaging one point in five minutes of action.
Although Castleton went to the G League after his run with Memphis, he landed multiple 10-days with the Toronto Raptors. Over 10 games, he collected four starts and averaged a career-high 26 minutes on the court. With his playing time increased, Castleton averaged seven points and seven rebounds per game.
Since the Sixers have not announced details of the deal being finalized, Castleton’s availability this week is unclear. The Sixers will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, then will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.