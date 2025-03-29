Sixers Reveal Tyrese Maxey’s Status vs Miami Heat
Tyrese Maxey’s season hasn’t been ruled over by the Philadelphia 76ers at this point. However, the star guard hasn’t been on the court in nearly a month.
Dealing with a finger sprain, followed by a back sprain after a hard fall, Maxey’s latest appearance came against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 3. After checking in for 23 minutes in the 119-102 loss, Maxey was ruled out for the remainder of the game. On the following night, he was ruled out against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Over the last couple of weeks, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse suggested Maxey would get back to work and potentially make his return sooner rather than later. On Friday, the Sixers head coach revealed to reporters that Maxey would not be returning as early as this weekend.
via @Ky_Carlin: Nick Nurse confirms Tyrese Maxey will be OUT for this weekend’s games against Miami and Toronto. There’s hope he returns next week. They’ll play the Knicks on Tuesday. #Sixers
According to the official NBA injury report, Maxey has been ruled out against the Miami Heat on Saturday night. While his back injury has been resolved, according to the report, Maxey’s finger sprain remains an issue at this stage of the season.
During his final two games before his current stretch of absences. Maxey made just four of his 27 shots from the field. From three, he went 1-9. The All-Star-caliber guard averaged just five points across those games, showing clear signs of an injury.
At this stage in the season, the Sixers have come to accept that they won’t be playing for much longer. A loss on Saturday against the Miami Heat would officially eliminate the Sixers from the playoffs. While the idea of playing for nothing could keep Maxey off the court for the remainder of the season, the Sixers’ guard hasn’t come to the conclusion he should sit out just yet.