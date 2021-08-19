Sixers Rumors: Anthony Tolliver Not in Team's Current Plans

Will longtime NBA veteran Anthony Tolliver be on the Sixers' roster for the 2021-2022 NBA season? Rumors are beginning to indicate that it's unlikely.

Tolliver, who's been in and out of the league since 2008, has bounced around from team to team over the years. Leading up to the 2020-2021 season, Tolliver played with the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Midway through the 2020-2021 season, he added the Philadelphia 76ers to the list. Back in April, Tolliver signed a 10-day contract with the Sixers. The veteran forward was brought in as a potential replacement for the struggling Mike Scott.

Although Tolliver earned himself a second 10-day deal and even inked a contract to remain with the Sixers for the rest of the season, he never won over 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, who continued to utilize Scott in the regular-season rotation.

By the time the playoffs rolled around, the forward rotation had shrunk, leaving Scott and Tolliver as primarily spectators and reserves in the postseason. Although Tolliver barely played during his lone season with the Sixers, the team added another year to his contract. At this point, he remains on the roster.

But as the Sixers work on potentially adding their second-round selection Charles Bassey to the roster with a standard NBA deal, the front office will have to make room. According to Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice, Tolliver could find himself released as the Sixers would like to bring on the former Western Kentucky big man, Bassey.

Reporting on the situation involving Bassey's current contract situation, Neubeck added that Tolliver is "not in the team's plans currently." That shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Not only did Tolliver struggle to create an impact for the Sixers last year, but the team also upgraded the power forward position this offseason.

Along with possessing the borderline All-Star Tobias Harris, the Sixers also added former Utah Jazz sharpshooter Georges Niang to back him up. With the young and improving Paul Reed still on the roster, it's going to be difficult for Tolliver to make a case to remain on the Sixers -- especially if keeping him would mean they can't bring on their second-round draft pick.

